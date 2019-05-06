Daytime Emmys Fans Express Frustration Over Livestream Glitches

The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held Sunday in Pasadena, California. But for viewers, watching the show required patience and the ability to quickly shuttle between Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and emmyonline.tv.

The awards got underway at 8ET/5PT inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and streamed live online after losing its broadcast home.

However, following along proved to be challenging amid a series of technical glitches. The livestream froze more than once. Then 30 minutes into the broadcast, the show disappeared.

As frustrated fans flooded social media with complaints, organizers posted a message on Twitter saying they were trying to fix the problem.

“We are aware of the issues with the #DaytimeEmmys stream and are working with our partners at @switchboardlive to resolve. Please stand by,” the Daytime Emmys tweeted at 8:34 ET.

Viewers responded to the tweet with such comments as: “This is ridiculous.”

Another person wrote: “You know how you fix it? Put them back on network TV. What disrespect the daytime industry gets.”

Someone else said: “What a fiasco.”

A few minutes later, the Daytime Emmy Awards tweeted: “Aaaaand… We’re back!”

That tweeted prompted more angry responses.

“No, you are not. Am still watching the Sesame Street segment as the so-called LIVE show but meanwhile at the Pasadena Auditorium awards are being handed out. Surely this could be better managed year after year since it’s been since 2015 off a TV network. Appallingly poor,” one frustrated fan replied.

Another person responded: “No you’re not.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards are organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood served as hosts of the show.