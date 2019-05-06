Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Daytime Emmy Awards Full Winners List: ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Take Top Honors

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Daytime Emmys 2019: Alex Trebek Reveals He Was “Concerned” About Winning

46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room, Pasadena, USA - 05 May 2019. Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for "Jeopardy!" at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center, in Pasadena, Calif. (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Trebek was named outstanding game show host Sunday night at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

But the Jeopardy! host admitted he had reservations after first learning he’d been nominated.

“I was concerned that sympathy might play a big role,” he stated. “I’m not a fan of sympathy votes, because I believe you should be judged on the merits of your work.”

He went on to say, “However, I started thinking back to last year. I had just had major surgery to remove two life-threatening blood clots on my brain. I think that would have earned me a certain amount of sympathy, but I didn’t win. So maybe I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing.”

Trebek then mentioned Sally Field’s famous speech at the 1985 Academy Awards, when she said, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!”

“I’ll do what Sally Field did when she won at a different venue many, many years ago, and this as a sign you like guys like me and value my work. I’ll tell you, if that’s the case, I can live with that. Thank you,” Trebek said.

In March, the Jeopardy! host announced in a video message that he is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad