Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Updated Live

The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place today at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium with Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood taking on hosting duties. Deadline will be updating the winners list as they statuettes are handed out.
This year, Days of Our Lives leads all programs with 27 noms, edging General Hospital‘s 25. Both again will vie for Outstanding Drama Series along with The Young and the Restless, which snagged 20 noms and The Bold and the Beautiful’s 12. Judge Judy and Chef Jacques Pepin will be also presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
CBS leads all networks with 61 nominations. Amazon Prime Video tied Netflix for second this year with 49 noms apiece, followed by NBC (38), ABC (35) and PBS (31). Read the full list of nominations below. A list of noms by network can be viewed here, and the list of noms by program is here.
Related Story
How To Watch The 2019 Daytime Emmys
The Outstanding Morning Program race also features the usual suspects (CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today) as does the Entertainment Talk Show category, whose nominees are the same as last year — defending champ The Talk, The Real, The View and The Ellen Degeneres Show — except for Netflix’s A Little Help with Carol Bernett getting the nom over Live with Kelly & Ryan.
Read the list of winners below. We will be updating the list throughout the evening.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
*WINNER* Max Gail, as Mike Corbin
General Hospital ABC
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless CBS
Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives NBC
Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark
Days of Our Lives NBC
Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Culinary Program
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network
Cook’s Country PBS
Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video
Giada Entertains Food Network
Lidia’s Kitchen PBS
*WINNER* Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis SYNDICATED
*WINNER* Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
*WINNER* Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital ABC
Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia
Days of Our Lives NBC
*WINNER* Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat
General Hospital ABC
Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
*WINNER* The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
*WINNER* The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro CNN en Español
Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
Raul De Molina, Co-Host
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV
*WINNER* Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host
Destinos CNN en Español
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
*WINNER* Despierta America Univision
Nuestro Mundo CNN en Español
Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos CNN en Español
Dr. Juan Univision
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
*WINNER* Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
Suelta la sopa Telemundo
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live SYNDICATED
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
*WINNER* Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives NBC
William Lipton, as Cameron Webber
General Hospital ABC
*WINNER*
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver
Days of Our Lives NBC
Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
General Hospital ABC
Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
The New 30 YouTube.com
Youth & Consequences YouTube Premium
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
The Big Fun Crafty Show Universal Kids
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Miss Persona YouTube.com
Sesame Street HBO
Snug’s House Universal Kids
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids
Chicken Soup for The Soul’s Hidden Heroes The CW
Odd Squad PBS
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids
The Who Was? Show Netflix
Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
Canticos Nickelodeon
Nick Jr Block Party: Quest for the Golden Cube Nickelodeon
Nick Jr Color Song: RED Nickelodeon
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Food Rap Battle HBO
Sesame Street: A Rainbow Kind of Day YouTube.com
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Esme & Roy HBO
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
Hilda Netflix
The Loud House Nickelodeon
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nickelodeon
Welcome to the Wayne Nickelodeon
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
DuckTales: The Shadow War! Disney Channel
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon
Tumble Leaf Halloween Special Amazon Prime Video
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Mind Field YouTube Premium
SciGirls PBS
Weird But True National Geographic Kids
The Wildlife Docs ABC
Xploration Awesome Planet SYNDICATED
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask This Old House PBS
George to the Rescue NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali OWN
Naturally, Danny Seo NBC
This Old House PBS
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Born to Explore with Richard Wiese PBS
F2 Finding Football YouTube Premium
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED
Rock the Park SYNDICATED
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
CBS This Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Today Show NBC
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access SYNDICATED
DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED
Outstanding Special Class Series
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter SundanceTV
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS
Mysteries & Scandals Oxygen
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors PBS
Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org
Outstanding Special Class Special
Light in the Water Logo TV
A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years Here TV
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
Quiet Heroes Logo TV
Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row OWN
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
Blank Wall Overhaul Blueprint
Food Interrupted Facebook Watch
Momsplaining Ellen Digital Network
Treatment Box Truth Initiative
Watchtower YouTube.com
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Esme & Roy HBO
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
Space Explorers Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical
American Ninja Warrior Junior – Premiere Universal Kids
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 60th Birthday SYNDICATED
Lifetime’s 24th Annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life Campaign Lifetime
The Star Wars Show – Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard YouTube.com
Thank Your Hero – Quiet Heroes MTV
The View – Joy’s 20 Year Anniversary ABC
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Black History Month Campaign Nickelodeon
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free – Seasons 5 and 7 Netflix
Nickelodeon – Pride Month Nickelodeon
Women’s History Month Campaign Nickelodeon
The Young and the Restless – 45th Anniversary CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC
Heather Tom, as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC
Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan
Days of Our Lives NBC
Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton
Days of Our Lives NBC
Martha Madison, as Belle Black
Days of Our Lives NBC
Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless CBS
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
Giants YouTube.com
Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady
Light as a Feather Hulu
Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt
Riley Parra tello Films
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
Brian White, as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Wayne Wilcox, as Ray
Only Children Vimeo
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Crystal Lee Brown, as Tamera
Giants YouTube.com
Erin Cherry, as Brenda
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
Cady Huffman, as Lisa
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest
Riley Parra tello Films
Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy
Light as a Feather Hulu
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Ameer Baraka, as Darius
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor
Anacostia YouTube.com
Sean Samuels, as Ade
Giants YouTube.com
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
Giants YouTube.com
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Anita Gillette, as Frannie
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video
J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott
Giants YouTube.com
Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn
Giants YouTube.com
Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program
Bill Cobbs, as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Bret Green, as Preston Wainwright
The Inspectors CBS
Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Edward Norton, as Gary the Electronics Salesman
Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Kimberly Persona, as Miss Persona
Miss Persona YouTube.com
Hannah Vandenbygaart, as Vera
ReBoot: The Guardian Code Netflix
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup
Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix
Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig
Wabbit – A Looney Tunes Production Cartoon Network
Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse
Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz
Kulipari: Dream Walker Netflix
Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green
Big City Greens Disney Channel
Ruth Negga, as Mother
Angela’s Christmas Netflix
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Steve Buscemi, as Saloso
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Olivia Manning, as Dazzle
Butterbean’s Café Nickelodeon
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Entertains Food Network
Molly Yeh
Girl Meets Farm Food Network
Pati Jinich
Pati’s Mexican Table PBS
Catherine Fulvio
A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School Recipe TV
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins
America Says Game Show Network
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
Chris Harrison
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
Monique Coleman
Gimme Mo Discovery
Mo Rocca
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS
Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg
Welcome Home The CW
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron
Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED
Steve Harvey
Steve SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley
The Real SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen
The Talk CBS
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines
The View ABC
Wendy Williams
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
DuckTales Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Esme & Roy HBO
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Disney Channel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix
Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
Light as a Feather Hulu
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Disney Doc McStuffins Disney Junior
Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
Peg+Cat PBS
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Angela’s Christmas Netflix
Hilda Netflix
The Loud House Nickelodeon
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Wild Kratts PBS
Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Odd Squad PBS
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS
Sesame Street HBO
The Who Was? Show Netflix
Outstanding Writing Special Class
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! HBO
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
Light as a Feather Hulu
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Hilda Netflix
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
Nella the Princess Knight Nickelodeon
Peg+Cat PBS
Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Free Rein Netflix
Mech-X4 DisneyXD
Odd Squad PBS
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS
Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program
1st Look NBC
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope PBS
The Pioneer Woman Food Network
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS
Weird But True National Geographic Kids
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational
America’s Test Kitchen PBS
Cook’s Country PBS
Home & Family Hallmark Channel
The Kitchen Food Network
Milk Street PBS
Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Directing for a Game Show
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Directing Special Class
The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
Team United – Behind the Scenes: Superheroes YouTube.com
Time For Ilhan Fuse
Watchtower YouTube.com
Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Prince of Peoria Netflix
The Talk CBS
Tomorrow’s World Today The Science Channel
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC
Prince of Peoria Netflix
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
The Who Was? Show Netflix
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video
Hilda Netflix
Little Big Awesome Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Inspectors CBS
The Talk CBS
Outstanding Technical Team
American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids
CBS This Morning CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right CBS
Sesame Street HBO
Outstanding Cinematography
The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
Mech-X4 DisneyXD
The New Legends of Monkey Netflix
*WINNER* Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video
1st Look NBC
Giada On The Beach Food Network
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
The Who Was? Show Netflix
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC
Let’s Make A Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Sesame Street HBO
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids
Outstanding Live And Direct To Tape Sound Mixing
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Steve SYNDICATED
Outstanding Sound Mixing
The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Reboot: The Guardian Code Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Sound Mixing For An Animated Program
Angela’s Christmas Netflix
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Tales Of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Tales Of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs Netflix
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon
Rusty Rivets Nickelodeon
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video
Vampirina Disney Junior
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Live Action Program
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
The Who Was? Show Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Big Hero 6: The Series Disney Channel
Lego DC Comic Super Hero The Flash Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs Netflix
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Let’s Go Luna! PBS Kids
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video
Vampirina Disney Junior
Outstanding Music Direction And Composition
Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
The Loud House Nickelodeon
The Tom & Jerry Show Cartoon Network
Watership Down Netflix
Outstanding Original Song
“You’re the One”
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
“Goodbye”
Days of Our Lives NBC
“Beat of Your Heart”
Giants YouTube.com
“More Love”
Giants YouTube.com
“We Believe”
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
“How Could A Lie Feel So True”
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Original Song In A Children’s Or Animated Program
“Fallin’ Like a Rock”
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
“For One and All”
Disney Sofia the First Disney Junior
“Making a World With My Friend”
Peg+Cat PBS
“The Thrill of Invention”
Peg+Cat PBS
“You’re All Number One Tonight!”
Peg+Cat PBS
Outstanding Musical Performance In A Daytime Program
Ashley McBride
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere / American Scandal”
CBS This Morning Saturday CBS
Lindsey Stirling
“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”
LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED
Ben Rector
“Old Friends”
Pickler And Ben SYNDICATED
Adrienne Houghton, Israel Houghton
“Secrets”
The Real SYNDICATED
Cast of The Band’s Visit
“Answer Me”
Today Show NBC
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Odd Squad PBS
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS
Outstanding Hairstyling
Free Rein Netflix
LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Makeup
Aliens Ate My Homework Netflix
The Price Is Right CBS
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Walk the Prank Disney Channel
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.