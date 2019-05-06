Click to Skip Ad
Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Updated Live

The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place today at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium with Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood taking on hosting duties. Deadline will be updating the winners list as they statuettes are handed out.

This year, Days of Our Lives leads all programs with 27 noms, edging General Hospital‘s 25. Both again will vie for Outstanding Drama Series along with The Young and the Restless, which snagged 20 noms and The Bold and the Beautiful’s 12. Judge Judy and Chef Jacques Pepin will be also presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

CBS leads all networks with 61 nominations. Amazon Prime Video tied Netflix for second this year with 49 noms apiece, followed by NBC (38), ABC (35) and PBS (31). Read the full list of nominations below. A list of noms by network can be viewed here, and the list of noms by program is here.

The Outstanding Morning Program race also features the usual suspects (CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today) as does the Entertainment Talk Show category, whose nominees are the same as last year — defending champ The Talk, The Real, The View and The Ellen Degeneres Show — except for Netflix’s A Little Help with Carol Bernett getting the nom over Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Read the list of winners below. We will be updating the list throughout the evening.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

*WINNER* Max Gail, as Mike Corbin
General Hospital ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless CBS

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives NBC

Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark
Days of Our Lives NBC

Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Culinary Program
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network
Cook’s Country PBS
Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video
Giada Entertains Food Network
Lidia’s Kitchen PBS
*WINNER* Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis SYNDICATED
*WINNER* Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
*WINNER* Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital ABC

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital ABC

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia
Days of Our Lives NBC

*WINNER* Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat
General Hospital ABC

Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC

Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
*WINNER* The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
*WINNER* The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro CNN en Español

Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Raul De Molina, Co-Host
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV

*WINNER* Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host
Destinos CNN en Español

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
*WINNER* Despierta America Univision
Nuestro Mundo CNN en Español
Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos CNN en Español
Dr. Juan Univision
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
*WINNER* Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
Suelta la sopa Telemundo

Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live SYNDICATED
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
*WINNER* Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives NBC

William Lipton, as Cameron Webber
General Hospital ABC

*WINNER*
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver
Days of Our Lives NBC

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
General Hospital ABC

Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
The New 30 YouTube.com
Youth & Consequences YouTube Premium

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

The Big Fun Crafty Show Universal Kids
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Miss Persona YouTube.com
Sesame Street HBO
Snug’s House Universal Kids

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids
Chicken Soup for The Soul’s Hidden Heroes The CW
Odd Squad PBS
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids
The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Canticos Nickelodeon
Nick Jr Block Party: Quest for the Golden Cube Nickelodeon
Nick Jr Color Song: RED Nickelodeon
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Food Rap Battle HBO
Sesame Street: A Rainbow Kind of Day YouTube.com

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Esme & Roy HBO
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
Hilda Netflix
The Loud House Nickelodeon
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nickelodeon
Welcome to the Wayne Nickelodeon

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
DuckTales: The Shadow War! Disney Channel
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon
Tumble Leaf Halloween Special Amazon Prime Video
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Mind Field YouTube Premium
SciGirls PBS
Weird But True National Geographic Kids
The Wildlife Docs ABC
Xploration Awesome Planet SYNDICATED

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House PBS
George to the Rescue NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali OWN
Naturally, Danny Seo NBC
This Old House PBS

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Born to Explore with Richard Wiese PBS
F2 Finding Football YouTube Premium
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED
Rock the Park SYNDICATED
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning CBS
CBS This Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Today Show NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access SYNDICATED
DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED

Outstanding Special Class Series

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter SundanceTV
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS
Mysteries & Scandals Oxygen
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors PBS
Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Special Class Special

Light in the Water Logo TV
A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years Here TV
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
Quiet Heroes Logo TV
Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row OWN

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

Blank Wall Overhaul Blueprint
Food Interrupted Facebook Watch
Momsplaining Ellen Digital Network
Treatment Box Truth Initiative
Watchtower YouTube.com

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Esme & Roy HBO
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
Space Explorers Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

American Ninja Warrior Junior – Premiere Universal Kids
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 60th Birthday SYNDICATED
Lifetime’s 24th Annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life Campaign Lifetime
The Star Wars Show – Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard YouTube.com
Thank Your Hero – Quiet Heroes MTV
The View – Joy’s 20 Year Anniversary ABC

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Black History Month Campaign Nickelodeon
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free – Seasons 5 and 7 Netflix
Nickelodeon – Pride Month Nickelodeon
Women’s History Month Campaign Nickelodeon
The Young and the Restless – 45th Anniversary CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC

Heather Tom, as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital ABC

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS

Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
Days of Our Lives NBC

Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins
General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan
Days of Our Lives NBC

Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton
Days of Our Lives NBC

Martha Madison, as Belle Black
Days of Our Lives NBC

Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless CBS

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital ABC

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
Giants YouTube.com

Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady
Light as a Feather Hulu

Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt
Riley Parra tello Films

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams
After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Brian White, as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Wayne Wilcox, as Ray
Only Children Vimeo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Crystal Lee Brown, as Tamera
Giants YouTube.com

Erin Cherry, as Brenda
After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman, as Lisa
After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest
Riley Parra tello Films

Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy
Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Ameer Baraka, as Darius
Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor
Anacostia YouTube.com

Sean Samuels, as Ade
Giants YouTube.com

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
Giants YouTube.com

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Anita Gillette, as Frannie
After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video

J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott
Giants YouTube.com

Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn
Giants YouTube.com

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Bill Cobbs, as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Bret Green, as Preston Wainwright
The Inspectors CBS

Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Edward Norton, as Gary the Electronics Salesman
Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Kimberly Persona, as Miss Persona
Miss Persona YouTube.com

Hannah Vandenbygaart, as Vera
ReBoot: The Guardian Code Netflix

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup
Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix

Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig
Wabbit – A Looney Tunes Production Cartoon Network

Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse
Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel

Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz
Kulipari: Dream Walker Netflix

Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green
Big City Greens Disney Channel

Ruth Negga, as Mother
Angela’s Christmas Netflix

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Steve Buscemi, as Saloso
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo
Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Olivia Manning, as Dazzle
Butterbean’s Café Nickelodeon

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Entertains Food Network

Molly Yeh
Girl Meets Farm Food Network

Pati Jinich
Pati’s Mexican Table PBS

Catherine Fulvio
A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School Recipe TV

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

 

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins
America Says Game Show Network

Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

Chris Harrison
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

Monique Coleman
Gimme Mo Discovery

Mo Rocca
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg
Welcome Home The CW

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron
Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED

Steve Harvey
Steve SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley
The Real SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen
The Talk CBS

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines
The View ABC

Wendy Williams
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

DuckTales Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Esme & Roy HBO
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Disney Channel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Disney Doc McStuffins Disney Junior
Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
Peg+Cat PBS

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Angela’s Christmas Netflix
Hilda Netflix
The Loud House Nickelodeon
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Wild Kratts PBS

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Odd Squad PBS
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS
Sesame Street HBO
The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! HBO
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video
Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video
Giants YouTube.com
Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Hilda Netflix
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix
Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
Nella the Princess Knight Nickelodeon
Peg+Cat PBS
Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Free Rein Netflix
Mech-X4 DisneyXD
Odd Squad PBS
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

1st Look NBC
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope PBS
The Pioneer Woman Food Network
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS
Weird But True National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

America’s Test Kitchen PBS
Cook’s Country PBS
Home & Family Hallmark Channel
The Kitchen Food Network
Milk Street PBS

Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Directing Special Class

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
Team United – Behind the Scenes: Superheroes YouTube.com
Time For Ilhan Fuse
Watchtower YouTube.com
Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Prince of Peoria Netflix
The Talk CBS
Tomorrow’s World Today The Science Channel

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC
Prince of Peoria Netflix
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video
Hilda Netflix
Little Big Awesome Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Inspectors CBS
The Talk CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids
CBS This Morning CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right CBS
Sesame Street HBO

Outstanding Cinematography

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
Mech-X4 DisneyXD
The New Legends of Monkey Netflix
*WINNER* Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video
1st Look NBC
Giada On The Beach Food Network
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC
Let’s Make A Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Sesame Street HBO
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids

Outstanding Live And Direct To Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Steve SYNDICATED

Outstanding Sound Mixing

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video
The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Reboot: The Guardian Code Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Sound Mixing For An Animated Program

Angela’s Christmas Netflix
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios
Tales Of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Tales Of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs Netflix
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon
Rusty Rivets Nickelodeon
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video
Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Live Action Program

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video
The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video
The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Big Hero 6: The Series Disney Channel
Lego DC Comic Super Hero The Flash Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs Netflix
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
Let’s Go Luna! PBS Kids
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video
Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior
The Loud House Nickelodeon
The Tom & Jerry Show Cartoon Network
Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“You’re the One”
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

“Goodbye”
Days of Our Lives NBC

“Beat of Your Heart”
Giants YouTube.com

“More Love”
Giants YouTube.com

“We Believe”
92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

“How Could A Lie Feel So True”
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Original Song In A Children’s Or Animated Program

“Fallin’ Like a Rock”
Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

“For One and All”
Disney Sofia the First Disney Junior

“Making a World With My Friend”
Peg+Cat PBS

“The Thrill of Invention”
Peg+Cat PBS

“You’re All Number One Tonight!”
Peg+Cat PBS

Outstanding Musical Performance In A Daytime Program

Ashley McBride
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere / American Scandal”
CBS This Morning Saturday CBS

Lindsey Stirling
“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”
LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED

Ben Rector
“Old Friends”
Pickler And Ben SYNDICATED

Adrienne Houghton, Israel Houghton
“Secrets”
The Real SYNDICATED

Cast of The Band’s Visit
“Answer Me”
Today Show NBC

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix
Odd Squad PBS
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling

Free Rein Netflix
LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC

Outstanding Makeup

Aliens Ate My Homework Netflix
The Price Is Right CBS
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Walk the Prank Disney Channel

