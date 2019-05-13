EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent agent and manager David Unger has launched Artist International Group, a global talent management, branding and content production company. Unger will be CEO and continue to represent actors, writers, directors and financiers as well as produce film and television projects under the banner. He said the company will have offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Unger launches the venture with clients that include Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Tom Welling (Smallville), Patrick Bruel (A Bag of Marbles), Hanee Lee (Extreme Job), Mallika Sherawat (Time Raiders), Elsa Zylberstein (I’ve Loved You So Long), Siwon Choi (Dragon Blade) and Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman). Writer-director clients include Amanda Sthers (Madame), Tony Kaye (American History X), Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) among others.

As reflected by the talent list, the company aims to fit a niche and serve the expanding need for diverse multicultural talent and international content. The company further offers financial and branding advisory services to the entertainment and media industries across the globe.

“The ever increasing revenue from international markets and rapid technological innovation in digital distribution has transformed the way Hollywood studios produce and distribute entertainment content globally,” Unger said. “As the industry is more dependent on these trends, it seemed important for us to be the solution to these generational needs and focus on this growth opportunity.”

Unger is the longtime ICM agent who moved to Resolution Entertainment, and Three Six Zero Entertainment.