David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix

Those who’ve been jonesing for their David Letterman fix the past year can breathe easier: The King of Modern Late Night is returning to Netflix for a second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction this month.

The streamer said today that all six new episodes of its Emmy-nommed offbeat spin on the talk show genre will go live on May 31. This year’s guests — more folks Letterman finds “fascinating” — are TBA.

Still armed (or chinned?) with the Beard to End All Beards, the former 33-year late-night staple’s show melds humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The inaugural season kicked off with President Barack Obama before including George Clooney — with whom Letterman noshed on In-N-Out burgers while watching planes take off and land at LAX — Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and his old pal Howard Stern.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is executive produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions, along with Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.

Remember: You don’t have to watch this late at night, or while clutching a Giant Doorknob. And we recommend not hurling your TV set off the roof just to watch it splat. But if you did, that probably would elicit a grin like this one: