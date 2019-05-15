EXCLUSIVE: Independent producer David Brown, an executive on Sundance opener After The Wedding, has formed international sales and production venture Clear Horizon.

The new banner has acquired world rights to The Collector horror franchise, with The Collected, the third film in the trilogy, being the first project out the door. Franchise director Marcus Dunstan is returning for the third film, as will leads Josh Stewart and Emma Fitzpatrick, who are reprising their roles from the previous two. Pic was written by Dunstan and Patrick Melton and is produced by Brown and Brett Forbes. It is due to go in front of cameras this September, with Brown and his sales team presenting the film to buyers in Cannes this week.

The first two films, The Collector and The Collection, were released on more than 1400 screens theatrically. The rights were acquired from LD Entertainment. Dunstan and Melton are also the writers of Saw IV, V, VI and VII, co-writers on Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark and Final Destination 6.

Brown was executive producer on the Julianne Moore-Michelle Williams remake After The Wedding and line producer on Finding Steve McQueen starring Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor and Forest Whitaker.

“With over a decade in the industry, I’ve taken my experiences to form a new type of sales agency. An agency with the directive of inclusion. Inclusion not only in the workplace but in the content we deliver. I’m thrilled to announce the formation of Clear Horizon at this year’s market,” said Brown.

Clear Horizon is repped by Michelle Chang of Ramo Law and Jonathan Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Fedlman & Clark.Dunstan and Melton are repped by Verve and Underground. Stewart is repped by Paradigm and Grandview. Fitzpatrick is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.