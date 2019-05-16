David Alan Grier Boards Netflix Film ‘Coffee & Kareem’

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran actor and comedian David Alan Grier is set to play opposite Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms in the Michael Dowse-directed Netflix comedy, Coffee & Kareem. Based on Shane McCarthy’s 2014 Black List script, the film follows a Detroit cop who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal.

Also part of the cast is Betty Gilpin, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, RonReaco Lee, and rising star Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

Helms and Mike Falbo are producing via their Pacific Electric Pictures Co banner. Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, Don Foss, and Dan Clarke will serve as executive producers.

Grier starred on Fox’s short-lived comedy series, The Cool Kids, and was recently seen in the HBO film, Native Son. Up next, the In Living Color alum has a guest-starring arc on OWN’s Queen Sugar this summer.

