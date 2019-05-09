Dave Bova Dies: Broadway’s ‘Be More Chill’ Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer Was 41

Dave Bova, whose hair, wig and makeup designs for productions including Be More Chill and 2017’s Sunset Boulevard and M. Butterfly brought a distinctive visual panache to Broadway over the last five years, died yesterday in New York. He was 41.
Details of his death have not been disclosed, but colleagues, friends and the Broadway community expressed their heartbreak on social media.
“The company of Be More Chill expresses its profound sadness about the loss of Dave Bova, our hair, wig and makeup designer. Dave brought such joy to all he met, and we were all so proud to be in his company. Not only was he a master of his craft, he was deeply caring, funny and kind. It’s impossible to think of a world without him. We at Be More Chill promise to keep his legacy alive.”
Related Story
'Scotland, PA' 2001 Cult Film Set For Off Broadway Musical Adaptation
George Salazar, who plays Michael Mell in Be More Chill, called Bova one “of the most generous and thoughtful people in this business; a true collaborator. Dave’s designs are special because Dave poured every ounce of his heart into what he did and you can see that heart and that love and that brilliance in his work in our show.”
Costume designer Clint Ramos (Once On This Island) wrote, “You gave us so much and we are grateful.”
Bova’s other Broadway credits, for hair, wig and/or makeup design, include Indecent, Bandstand, The Real Thing, and Violet, all since 2014. Off Broadway designs include Jerry Springer – The Opera, My Name Is Asher Lev, Bootycandy, among others. Touring productions include Cruel Intentions, The Lightning Thief, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Rock of Ages, among others.
His death was first reported by the Broadway World theater website
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.