Dave Bova Dies: Broadway’s ‘Be More Chill’ Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer Was 41

Dave Bova, whose hair, wig and makeup designs for productions including Be More Chill and 2017’s Sunset Boulevard and M. Butterfly brought a distinctive visual panache to Broadway over the last five years, died yesterday in New York. He was 41.

Details of his death have not been disclosed, but colleagues, friends and the Broadway community expressed their heartbreak on social media.

“The company of Be More Chill expresses its profound sadness about the loss of Dave Bova, our hair, wig and makeup designer. Dave brought such joy to all he met, and we were all so proud to be in his company. Not only was he a master of his craft, he was deeply caring, funny and kind. It’s impossible to think of a world without him. We at Be More Chill promise to keep his legacy alive.”

George Salazar, who plays Michael Mell in Be More Chill, called Bova one “of the most generous and thoughtful people in this business; a true collaborator. Dave’s designs are special because Dave poured every ounce of his heart into what he did and you can see that heart and that love and that brilliance in his work in our show.”

Costume designer Clint Ramos (Once On This Island) wrote, “You gave us so much and we are grateful.”

Bova’s other Broadway credits, for hair, wig and/or makeup design, include Indecent, Bandstand, The Real Thing, and Violet, all since 2014. Off Broadway designs include Jerry Springer – The Opera, My Name Is Asher Lev, Bootycandy, among others. Touring productions include Cruel Intentions, The Lightning Thief, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Rock of Ages, among others.

His death was first reported by the Broadway World theater website

The company of BE MORE CHILL expresses its profound sadness about the loss of Dave Bova, our hair, wig and makeup designer. Dave brought such joy to all he met, and we were all so proud to be in his company. (1/2) https://t.co/ZrSbRTok72 — Be More Chill Musical (@BeMoreChill) May 9, 2019

I, along with the entire company, am heartbroken over the news of his passing and are thinking of him, his family, and his friends. If you knew him, or even if you didn’t, send him a little love right now. — George Salazar (@georgesalazar) May 8, 2019

Goodnight, Dave Bova, I wish for many things but most of all, time. Rest In Peace. You gave us so much and we are grateful. LOVE — clint ramos (@clintramos) May 8, 2019

The Company of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical wishes to express its immense sadness in hearing about the loss of our Hair, Wig and Makeup designer, Dave Bova. pic.twitter.com/ind2qVLNid — Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical (@cruelmusical) May 9, 2019

with heavy hearts we share that our wig designer, Dave Bova, has passed on. Dave was an incredible person and a genius artist—he's a big reason why our scrappy onstage cast of 7 seems like a massive ensemble. we're sending all our 💙 to those who love him.https://t.co/vUberp8YaW — The Lightning Thief is Lost in the Woods! (@LTMusical) May 9, 2019

I am so sad to hear that our wonderful wig designer Dave Bova has passed away. He was a sweet and positive presence. Very funny. And very good at his craft. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. You will be missed. — Ryan Knowles (@ImRyanKnowles) May 8, 2019

I’m so very sad to learn of the passing of an awesome theatre friend. He was our wig designer for many shows at DTC. RIP, Dave Bova. 😭 — Penny D (@PennyDew) May 8, 2019

Thinking of Dave Bova tonight, who taught me the pincurl technique above all others. You brightened every room with your sweetness, your expertise, your charm, and your spirit. You will… https://t.co/pcVvzBiHJR — Abigail Wright (@abbywrightactor) May 9, 2019

I met Dave Bova doing #IndiaPaleAle at @MTC_NYC this past fall & immediately fell in love w/ his infectious laugh & energy. His talent was beyond compare; he put so much thought & love in2 creating our pirate avatars. I’m so sad 2 hear of his passing. Rest in peace, matey ❤️ — Lipica Shah (@LipicaShah) May 9, 2019