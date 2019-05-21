Darrell Britt-Gibson Cast In ‘Fear Street’; ‘On My Block’s Jason Genao Joins ‘Film Fest’; Stelio Savante In ‘Lapham Rising’

Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will co-star in the first and second installments of the Fear Street film trilogy, based on the R.L. Stine book series. Leigh Janiak is helming all three films, which will be distributed via the now Disney-owned 20th Century Fox. A release date has yet to be announced. Chernin Entertainment is producing the pics, with Jason Young overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. Britt-Gibson was one of the stars of the Robert Schwartzman-directed indie film The Unicorn, which had its premiere at 2018 SXSW. He’s also recurred on shows like HBO’s Barry and FXX’s You’re the Worst. His next turn is Warner Bros Just Mercy biopic starring Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx. Britt-Gibson is a client of Industry Entertainment.

Shutterstock

On My Block star Jason Genao has been cast in the Marshall Cook-helmed indie comedy, Film Fest, joining Matt Cook (Man With A Plan). Written by Marshall Cook and Paul Alan Cope, the plot centers on struggling filmmaker Logan Clark (Matt Cook), as he travels to an obscure festival to sell his film. Genao is Max, a child prodigy who has made a groundbreaking feature film on his cell phone. APS Films is producing in association with Convoy Entertainment. Genao, who plays Ruby Martinez in the hit Netflix series On My Block (which was recently renewed for a third season), is repped by Innovative Artists and Smith Talent Group.

Stelio Savante (Ugly Betty, Running for Grace) has joined Lapham Rising, a film adaptation of the Roger Rosenblatt novel starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale, Ashley Benson, Stockard Channing, and Catherine Parker. The Charlie Kessler is directing the pic, which follows Harry March (Langella), a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization. Langella is executive producer, while Kessler, Kerry Orent, Mike Sobiloff and Winter State Entertainment’s Hamid and Camille Torabpour, Dr. Mark Smith, and Patrick Werksma are producing. Savante, who is set to play Damenial Krento, Lapham’s personal assistant in the film, is repped by Stewart Talent Opus Entertainment, and VOX. He next appears in Jon Knautz’s The Cleaning Lady.