Daniel Wright Dies: Former ‘Biggest Loser’ Contestant Was 30

Daniel Wright, a contestant who appeared on Seasons 7 and 8 of NBC’s The Biggest Loser, has died after battling cancer. He was 30.

Wright passed away Sunday morning from leukemia, several former Biggest Loser participants confirmed in Facebook posts.

“I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning,” Courtney Crozier Respess wrote on her Facebook page Sunday. “He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honored to have known him!!!”

Former contestant Danny Cahill also posted a tribute to Wright on social media.

“Yesterday the world lost a bit of its light,” Cahill wrote Monday. “Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser.”

“Daniel’s light has always been one of Grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honor throughout the time I have known him. And I can honestly say that because of him I am a better man,” Cahill added.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help with Wright’s medical expenses, he went to the hospital in October 2017, complaining of extreme fatigue, barely being able to walk, and severe headaches. Doctors told him he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and he was treated with multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

An update posted on the page four months ago said Wright’s life was starting to return to normal.

However, in a Facebook post two days before he died, his wife Rebecca Wright said he had taken a turn for the worse and was coughing up blood.