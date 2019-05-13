Daniel Fish’s ‘Oklahoma!’ To Launch North American Tour In Oklahoma

Daniel Fish’s reimagined Oklahoma!, nominated for eight Tony Award nominations, will launch a North American tour in the fall of 2020 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The tour will mark the first time in 40 years that a First Class Equity production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has toured North American.

“Since day one of planning for our tour, I knew we had to start in the heart of our country,” said producer Eva Price. “We were delighted to welcome the board of Oklahoma City Civic Center Foundation (partners of Nederlander in OKC Broadway) to see Oklahoma! in New York this spring and their enthusiasm for the revival has been overwhelming.”

Elizabeth Gray, Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation and General Manager of OKC Broadway, said “Oklahoma! is a beloved story in our communities and part of the fabric of the arts in our state. When members from our board saw the revival on Broadway, we each saw – and heard – the show in a new context and it inspired hours of lively conversations. We knew then that Oklahoma City audiences had to be the first to see it.”