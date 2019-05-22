Daniel Craig To Miss Two Weeks After Ankle Surgery Following ‘Bond 25’ Accident; Release Date Stays Put

Daniel Craig will undergo “minor” ankle surgery resulting from an accident on the set of the new James Bond movie, producers said Wednesday. He will miss two weeks of production on Bond 25, but shooting will continue and his absence won’t delay the film’s planned April 3 release date.

News of the injury emerged this month, when production in Jamaica was delayed after Craig reportedly was hurt while filming an action sequence. According to reports, he was flown to the U.S. for treatment, throwing off the production schedule that next was headed to Pinewood in the UK.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

In April, the Bond 25 team revealed key cast and production details from Jamaica, confirming Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah to star. Returning franchise cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear and Ben Whishaw. Craig is, of course, back as Bond.

The plot for the untitled film finds Bond relaxing in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter (Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is the writer-director. Additional writers on the script include Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.