‘Dancing With The Stars’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Renewed By ABC

Dancing With The Stars The Bachelor
ABC

Two of ABC’s venerable reality franchises will be returning. Dancing With the Stars has been renewed for a 28th season and The Bachelor for Season 24.

Hosted by Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, along with judges Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba, DWTS’ Season 27 closer drew 7.90 million total viewers and a 1.1/4 rating in adults 18-49.

The 23rd season of The Bachelor featured 26-year-old Colton Underwood, a former professional football player and charity founder from Washington, IL. In the second part of the live finale on March 12, Underwood chose Cassie Randolph as the winner with no proposal, only accepting the final rose.

The Bachelor has held its own ratings-wise, notching a 2.2 and 8 million viewers in its March season finale, a season high and besting 2018’s finale in total viewers.

