‘Delhi Crime’ Producer Dancing Ledge Productions Hires ‘Les Misérables’ Producer Chris Carey To Expand Drama Slate

Les Misérables producer Chris Carey has joined British producer Dancing Ledge Productions as the Fremantle-backed looks to expand its drama slate.

Emmy Award-winning Carey, who produced the BBC and PBS adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic for Lookout Point, becomes executive producer at Dancing Ledge. The indie is currently working with Jack Reacher author Lee Child on a Black Mirror-meets-Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri-style true crime anthology drama series. The company recently produced Netflix’s Delhi Crime.

Carey has also produced BBC One’s psychological thriller Apple Tree Yard with Kudos, and Channel 4’s mini-series Run. Prior to this, he set-up and ran the independent production company The Welded Tandem Picture Co., which produced Douglas Adam’s Dirk Gently and This is Jinsy for Sky.

Carey said, “I’m delighted to be teaming up with Dancing Ledge at this pivotal point in their evolution. Laurence and his brilliant team have already built a mouth-watering slate of shows with some of the best writing talent in the industry. I was looking for a home where my slate of projects would be matched by a shared sense of values and ambition and I feel confident that I’ve found it. The next few years promise to be exciting times at Dancing Ledge.”

Dancing Ledge CEO Laurence Bowen added, “Chris’ production experience, talent relationships and amazing taste make him such an exciting, good person to be working with. He’s delivered many dramas I personally love, so I hope we can go on to deliver many more together. We’re already working with some of the most talented writers in the UK on some amazing projects, so the timing couldn’t be better.”