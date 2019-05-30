‘Project Runway’ Producers Dan Cutforth & Jane Lipsitz Launch Alfred Street Industries After Magical Elves Exit

Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz have launched their new content venture Alfred Street Industries. It comes after the pair exited Magical Elves, the company they set up in 2001, in February.

The company will produce Nat Geo’s forthcoming reboot of Brain Games, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, and they expect to have a number of other series going into production this year. The business is named after the house in West Hollywood, where they launched Magical Elves.

Below Deck and Top Chef producer Dan Volpe is also joining the company as senior vice president of content and production. He worked with Cutforth and Lipsitz on a number of shows including Project Greenlight. Erin Rott is also joining as chief of staff.

Cutforth and Lipsitz are currently in the middle of casting season 18 of Project Runway with season 17 currently on air on Bravo.

The pair sold Magical Elves, which produced series including Project Runway, Top Chef, Netflix’s Nailed It and Braxton Family Values, to Tinopolis in 2014.

Cutforth said, “Our early days working on Alfred Street were a time of excitement and possibility as unscripted content changed the face of entertainment. This moment feels very much the same for us – it’s an unprecedented time of evolution and we feel like everything we’ve done to this point has prepared us to thrive in this new chapter for our industry.”

Lipsitz added, “We feel incredibly lucky to be able to re-enter the marketplace now as both producers and directors, and to really have the time and opportunity to tell the kinds of stories we want to tell. We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support we’ve already received from our colleagues and friends and look forward to welcoming everyone to Alfred Street where we feel like anything can happen.”