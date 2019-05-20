Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross Tapped To Star In ‘Covers’ At Focus Features

Dakota Johnson and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, from TV’s Black-ish, have signed on as the leads in Covers, a comedy set among the talent, fame, and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene from Focus Features and Working Title Films. Nisha Ganatra, whose comedy Late Night made a big splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is directing the pic from a script penned by Flora Greeson.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the project while Alexandra Loewy will serve as executive producer. Focus will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International internationally.

Johnson recently completed her turn as Anastasia Grey in Universal’s Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, which was released last year. She also starred in Luca Guadagnino’s psychological thriller Suspiria and Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale. She can next be seen in Babak Anvari’s psychological horror film Wounds at Annapurna and in the adventure film The Peanut Butter Falcon, which premiered at SXSW this year.

Covers marks the first big-screen role for Ross since 2007’s Daddy’s Little Girls, the Tyler Perry movie that starred Idris Elba and Gabrielle Union. She has spent the past five seasons as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish, a role that earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series. Prior to this, she starred on the UPN/CW sitcom Girlfriends for eight seasons and also appeared in the HBO movie Life Support opposite Queen Latifah.

Johnson is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management and Media, and Ziffren Brittenham. Ross is with UTA, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.