CW Pilots Update: ‘Glamorous’ In Contention, ‘The Lost Boys’ Re-Piloted, ‘Jane the Novela’ Not Going Forward

The CW just picked up three of its six pilots to series, Batwoman, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew. Here is the status of the three that were left off, Glamorous, The Lost Boys and Jane the Novela.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Glamorous remains in contention, with a pickup decision will come soon, possibly before the CW’s May 16 upfront presentation; The Lost Boys will be retooled and re-piloted off-cycle; while the Jane the Virgin offshoot Jane the Novela is not going forward.

Glamourous, which hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios, had been considered a leading contender alongside Batwoman, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew and was the only original concept in the bunch.

Written by Nardino, Glamorous centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate (Ben J. Pierce) who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

The CW may have found a breakout in Pierce who headlines Glamorous, starring alongside Brooke Shield. Eva Longoria directed and executive produced the pilot, which has stood out with its bright color palette and visual style reminiscent of Ugly Betty.

Launching a series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie The Lost Boys on the CW may have to wait a little longer. The CW first tapped Rob Thomas to conceive and write The Lost Boys series during the 2016-17 development season. While the project didn’t go to pilot, the network brass remained very high on the title and had been looking to redevelop it. While Thomas has been busy with his Veronica Mars reboot for Hulu, a take by writer Heather Mitchell got the network’s attention and a pilot order. But while I hear the CW brass loved the script, not all elements in the pilot came together in the execution, thus the order for a reworked new pilot, which could feature recastings.

Mitchell executive produces with Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie and Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko produces along with Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes.

Jane the Novela, from the creative team of Jane the Virgin, was always considered a big swing as it’s not a traditional spinoff. Written by Jane scribe Valentina Garza and directed by Brad Silberling, Jane the Novela was a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of Jane the Virgin, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself. Jane the Virgin creator/exec producer Jennie Snyder Urman, star Gina Rodriguez, and exec producers Ben Silverman also executive produced.