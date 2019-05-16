Deadline’s The CW Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

Media buyers are gathered at New York City Center on West 55th St. to hear The CW president Mark Pedowitz talk up his new fall schedule, including 12 hours of original scripted programming – a lap ahead of Fox’s seven.

The CW is making a lot of changes to its primetime – only four of its time slots feature same shows as last fall. Among those changes, a superheroine Sunday features new Batwoman – one of new series joining 14 returning shows.

And, in its eighth and final season, Arrow will, for the first time, be paired with its spinoff The Flash on same night: Tuesday.

Follow our live blog of the upfronts presentation here.