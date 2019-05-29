CTV Buys ‘Stumptown’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Emergence’ & ‘The Masked Singer’ – LA Screenings

Stumptown, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Emergence are heading to Canada after CTV revealed its fall slate following the LA Screenings.

The broadcaster has also bought Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-exec produced For Life, Bob ❤ Abishola, Not Just Me, Filthy Rich, legal drama All Rise, John Slattery’s thriller NExT, family comedy Outmatched and Ellen’s Greatest Nights of Giveaways.

It has also secured Fox’s reality series The Masked Singer.

CTV is the first Canadian broadcaster to unveil its shopping basket from the LA Screenings, where Canadian buyers act fast in order to simulcast the U.S. network shows as part of their fall slate.

“Inspirational, timely, and truly entertaining, great television is coming to CTV this Fall, led by a clean sweep of Hollywood’s most riveting dramas featuring the biggest stars, a new comedy franchise, and the addition of television’s biggest new reality series phenomenon, The Masked Singer,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media.