‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Director Jon M. Chu Inks 1st TV Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

Hot off the success of the WB rom-com, the very busy director is now going large with the Disney-owned TV studio

Toggling between the Apple TV series Home Before Dark, a Netflix project on the trapped Thai boys real life drama of 2018, the In the Heights movie and more, Jon M. Chu has found a small screen home.

The Crazy Rich Asians director has signed a four-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Joining recent fellow overall dealers like This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer at the Disney-owned studio, this deal is the first TV overall that the Step Up maestro has inked in his multi-formant and multi-genre career.

While no financial details were made public, this is a mid-seven figures deal, sources tell me.

In other terms, the agreement with TCFTV will see multi-tasking Chu develop, EP and perhaps even direct new projects and maybe get behind the camera for already set up offerings.

All this is now in the pipeline with Chu’s already announced small screen and big screen ventures, including China Rich Girlfriend, the sequel to Warner Bros. blockbuster CRA.

“Jon directed one of the biggest, most entertaining and uplifting hits of the year in Crazy Rich Asians, starring our own Constance Wu, and getting him to this studio became nothing short of a mission to Terence and our development teams,” remarked TCFTV Creative Affairs chief Jonnie Davis today of the deal, with a reference to EVP Development, Comedy and Drama Terence Carter. “He has spectacular taste and talent loves him. We’re excited he’s making this studio his creative home.”

This is the 10th big deal overall deal that 20th TV has finalized since the former Murdoch-owned studio was acquired by the Bob Iger-led Disney, along with other pivotal Fox assets, in the $71.3 billion dollar merger of sorts that finally closed in March.

The often-ebullient Chu himself was pretty excited too in his own statement.

“Throughout my film career I have been lucky enough to play in many genres from dance and music to action, romantic-comedy, documentary, drama and beyond,” said the Electric Somewhere Co. founder this morning.

“So it was crucial for me, as a storyteller, to find a partner in the television space that had the same vast interests and willingness to break the mold with new perspectives and stories that represent the diverse world we live in, Chu added. “Dana Walden and her team at 20th Century Fox TV was the undisputed choice to join forces with. Their daring taste and ability to combine important subject matter with cutting edge, sophisticated entertainment is second to none. I can’t wait to build new worlds with them and take the audience on a wild ride.”

“Let’s go!”

Chu is repped by UTA, Artists First and attorney Allison Binder of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.