Constance Wu Tweets Profane Disappointment On ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewal

UPDATE: Apparently, the whole world misunderstood what Constance Wu meant about the Fresh Off The Boat renewal. Her explanation:

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

EARLIER: The renewal of ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat for a sixth season has at least one person angry. Surprisingly, that person is one of the stars of the series, Constance Wu.

Wu, a breakout film star in last summer’s surprise rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians, was undoubtedly looking toward broader horizons and bigger paydays in film when the news hit that it’s back to network television.

She tweeted out her disappointment shortly after the ABC announcement that the TV series was renewed.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

A few minutes later came yet another volley.

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Leaving no doubt on her true feelings, a fan’s congratulations on the “great news” was slapped down by Wu with a sullen reply: “No, it’s not.”

Wu reportedly topped off her tantrum by posting a “dislike” on the show’s official Instagram announcement. The comment has since been erased.

Wu plays the mother, Jessica, of a hip-hop loving teenager on Fresh Off The Boat. She is set to appear in the new film Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.