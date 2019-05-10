Constance Wu Tweets Profane Disappointment On ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewal

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by (10229694f) Constance Wu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

UPDATE: Apparently, the whole world misunderstood what Constance Wu meant about the Fresh Off The Boat renewal. Her explanation:

EARLIER: The renewal of ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat for a sixth season has at least one person angry. Surprisingly, that person is one of the stars of the series, Constance Wu.

Wu, a breakout film star in last summer’s surprise rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians, was undoubtedly looking toward broader horizons and bigger paydays in film when the news hit that it’s back to network television.

She tweeted out her disappointment shortly after the ABC announcement that the TV series was renewed.

A few minutes later came yet another volley.

Leaving no doubt on her true feelings, a fan’s congratulations on the “great news” was slapped down by Wu with a sullen reply: “No, it’s not.”

Wu reportedly topped off her tantrum by posting a “dislike” on the show’s official Instagram announcement. The comment has since been erased.

Wu plays the mother, Jessica, of a hip-hop loving teenager on Fresh Off The Boat. She is set to appear in the new film Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

 

