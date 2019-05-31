‘Condor’: Rita Volk To Recur On Season 2 Of Spy Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Former Faking It star Rita Volk has been set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of AT&T Audience Network’s spy drama Condor. She joins fellow newcomers Constance Zimmer, Toby Leonard Moore, Rose Rollins, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Johnson, Alexei Bondar and Jonathan Kells Phillips in the series from MGM Television and Skydance Television.

In Season 2, in the wake of the death of his Uncle Bob (William Hurt), Joe Turner (Max Irons) is forced to return to the CIA’s tight-knit Virginia community to find the Russian traitor who’s responsible, and face the demons of his past.

The Uzbekistan-born Volk will play Polina, an employee of the Russian embassy in Washington, DC who harbors secrets of her own.

Returning from the Season 1 cast along with Irons is Bob Balaban and Kristen Hager. Jason Smilovic is also back as showrunner with Todd Katzberg. Smilovic, Katzberg and Andrew McCarthy serve as executive producers along with Shane Elrod for Audience, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance. No premiere date for Season 2 has been set yet.

Most recently, Volk starred in Edward Burns’ indie Summertime, which bowed at Tribeca in 2018. She previously starred for three seasons on MTV’s Faking It as Amy Raudenfeld, a series that followed Amy’s journey of falling in love with her best friend Karma.

Volk is repped by Paradigm, Archetype Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.