‘Condor’: Constance Zimmer, Toby Leonard Moore, Rose Rollins, Isidora Goreshter Among 7 Cast In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Constance Zimmer (House of Cards, UnReal), Toby Leonard Moore (Billions), Rose Rollins (The Catch, The L Word), Isidora Goreshter (Shameless), Eric Johnson (Vikings), Alexei Bondar (The Americans) and Jonathan Kells Phillips (Madam Secretary) round out the Season 2 cast for AT&T Audience Network’s spy thriller Condor, from MGM Television and Skydance Television. Production has begun on season 2 which will also film on location in Budapest.

In season two, in the wake of his Uncle Bob’s death, Joe Turner is forced to return to the CIA’s tight-knit Virginia community to find the Russian traitor who’s responsible, and face the demons of his past.

Returning for Season 2 are Max Irons (The White Queen) as Joe Turner, Bob Balaban (The Monuments Men) as Reuel Abbott, and Kristen Hager (The Kennedys After Camelot) as Mae Barber.

Zimmer will play Robin Larkin, who runs the CIC’s counterespionage uni

Moore will portray Gordon Piper, a CIA officer.

Johnson is Tracy Crane, a CIA officer within the CIC Counterespionage Unit and potential new love interest for Mae.

Rollins will portray Eva Piper, a close friend of Mae and Gordon Piper’s wife.

Bondar will play Vasili Sirin, a colonel in the SVR.

Goreshter is Eketarina/Kat, an FSB officer stationed in the Russian Embassy in DC who’s grown accustomed to American ways

Phillips will play Volk high ranking, clever and terrifying, FSB operative known as “The Grim Reaper”.

Jason Smilovic will continue to serve as showrunner with Todd Katzberg. Smilovic, Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy serve as executive producers, along with Shane Elrod for AT&T Audience and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

