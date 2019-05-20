Comedy Central Teases New Episodes Of ‘Drunk History’ With Season 6 Trailer

Comedy Central’s boozy educational program Drunk History is set to return next month with eight new episodes for season six.

The Emmy Award-winning series features an always-changing cast of actors and comedians who travel the country to present the rich tales that every city has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. Although sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.

A newly released trailer reveals the new episodes will be action packed and star-studded with Sophia Bush, Josh Charles, Emily Deschanel, Calvin Dutton, Tony Hale, Cheryl Hines, Minka Kelly, Nancy Lenehan, Justin Long and Elijah Wood set to appear.

New episodes return on Tuesday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET/PT, leading off with the summer season premiere titled “Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not,” paying homage to Ripley’s Believe It or Not. It will be followed by the series premiere of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Ian Friedman and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.