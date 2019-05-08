Comedy Central Launches In-House Studio-Production Arm; Inks 5 First-Look Deals

Comedy Central continues its brand expansion with the launch of Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new in-house studio-production arm, along with five first-look development deals to create original programming for third party platforms.

The network has deals in place with Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello’s (Broad City) Paulilu, writer-producer Anthony King (Beetlejuice), Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s Irony Point (Inside Amy Schumer) and producer Stuart Miller (Klepper, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah).

“For years we’ve been successfully expanding the trustworthy Comedy Central brand beyond linear, extending to digital, social, podcasts, radio and live events. The next logical step is to establish Comedy Central Productions,” said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “By leaning into our development expertise and production capabilities, and by partnering with some of the smartest and funniest talent in comedy, this is another way we can thrive. And putting more great comedy in the world couldn’t hurt.”

Paulilu, the production company from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Aniello and Downs served as executive producers and writers on Broad City, with Downs also co-starring. They produced and wrote Sony’s Rough Night film, with Downs starring and Aniello directing. For Comedy Central’s Time Traveling Bong mini-series, they were executive producers and writers, with Downs starring and Aniello directing. Additionally, Aniello is an executive producer on Comedy Central’s upcoming Awkwafina scripted series.

Anthony King, Tony Award-nominated writer of hit musical Beetlejuice; writer and executive producer on franchises including Silicon Valley, Search Party, and Comedy Central’s upcoming Robbie.

Irony Point, the New York based production company run by Daniel Powell, who oversees development, and Alex Bach, who oversees production. The company’s TV and streaming credits include the Emmy and Peabody-winning Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix), The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix), and Ugly Americans (Comedy Central). Its feature film credits include Becks, which won Best U.S. Fiction Film at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, and Clara’s Ghost, which was an official Sundance selection in 2018. They are in post on the upcoming feature film Scare Me, starring Aya Cash and Chris Redd.

Stuart Miller, an executive producer on the upcoming series Klepper (Comedy Central). He served as co-executive producer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) and executive producer for The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central), Ferrell Takes the Field (HBO) and Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons (HBO).

The CCP development deals join existing development deals for the Comedy Central network with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood, Jr., Jim Jefferies and Chris Distefano.