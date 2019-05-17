Tribeca Horror Comedy ‘Come To Daddy’ Starring Elijah Wood Lands At Saban Films

Saban Films has acquires U.S. distribution rights to Come to Daddy, the horror comedy starring Elijah Wood that marks the directing debut of producer Ant Timpson. The pic, which had its world premiere last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, will now get a theatrical release though no date has been set.

Wood stars as a man who travels to a remote cabin to reconnect with his estranged father. Stephen McHattie and Martin Donovan co-star. Toby Harvard wrote the script based on an idea Timpson, whose previous producing credits include Turbo Kid and The Greasy Strangler.

The film is produced by Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall for Nowhere, Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films, Katie Holly for Blinder Films, Emma Slade for Firefly Films, and Harvard. Tango Entertainment financed with support from the New Zealand Film Commission, Telefilm, Blinder Films and Egg Post Production. Timpson, Tim Headington and Lia Buman are executive producers.

Saban’s genre bona fides include recently coming aboard Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and its slate includes Casey Affleck’s directorial debut Light of My Life; The Professor starring Johnny Depp and Brian De Palma’s Domino starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Saban’s Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.