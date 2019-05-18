EXCLUSIVE: X-Men: Apocalypse star Alexandra Shipp and Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse are among cast to join true crime feature Silk Road with Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

Darrell Britt-Gibson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) and Jimmi Simpson (Date Night) are also joining the movie about criminal mastermind Ross Ulbricht (Robinson) who unleashed the Darknet and the ‘Jurassic Narc’ (Clarke) bent on bringing down the young kingpin’s billion-dollar empire. Sierra/Affinity is selling in Cannes.

Tiller Russell (Operation Odessa) is writing and directing the project, based on the Rolling Stone article Dead End On Silk Road by David Kushner. Producing are Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby via the High Frequency Entertainment banner, Alex Orlovsky and Elika Portnoy for Mutressa Movies, and David Hyman and Stephen Gans on behalf of Perfect Season Productions.

Peter Flinckenberg (Come Sunday) has boarded as director of photography, along with Richard Sherman (Twilight) as production designer, and Greg O’Bryant (The Report) as editor. Principal photography on the film is slated to begin next month.

Shipp, who plays Storm in the X-Men franchise, will next be seen in Dark Phoenix and the upcoming Shaft movie. Riverdale star Sprouse recently starred in hit feature Five Feet Apart. Barry star Britt-Gibson has feature Just Mercy coming up and Westworld star Simpson has El Tonto next.

