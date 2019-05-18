Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

In Era Where Netflix Is Sidelined At Cannes, Nicolas Winding Refn Champions Streaming At Premiere Of His Amazon Series ‘Too Old To Die Young’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Biggie: Par Wins 'Down Under Cover' For $50M+

Read the full story

Cocktails with Deadline Disruptors on the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival 2019

105 View All

Cocktails with Deadline Disruptors at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival kicked off at The Members Club at LaPlage 45.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival continues through May 21.

Cocktails with Deadline Disruptors on the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 was presented by title sponsor Polish Film Instituteand sponsor Hyundai.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad