‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Season 3 By YouTube

On the heels of a record-setting Season 2 premiere, YouTube has ordered a third season of its critically praised original series Cobra Kai, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, for premiere next year.

Season 2 picked up following the shocking cliffhanger featuring the return of John Kreese (Martin Kove). When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel (Macchio_ realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar, Blockers). Together, the trio conceived the new Karate Kid storyline that picks up decades after the original film.

The freshman season of Cobra Kai was a digital sensation, topping 55 million YouTube views for Episode 1 and ranking as the sixth-most Google-searched TV show in 2018.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg will continue to showrun the series and direct the bulk of the episodes. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios. Susan Ekins, Macchio and Zabka are also Executive Producers.