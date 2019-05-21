‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Ink Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television, Launch Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of Cobra Kai‘s Season 3 renewal by YouTube, creators/executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg have signed a three-year overall deal with the studio behind the hit series, Sony Pictures Television.

Under the pact, the trio will develop comedy, drama and unscripted TV projects based on original ideas, concepts from other writers, and existing Sony IP via their newly formed Counterbalance Entertainment banner. They also will continue as executive producers on Cobra Kai, YouTube’s most successful original series.

According to measurement firm Parrot Analytics, the first episode of season two garnered a record-breaking 20M views in six days, and the full season has been the most in-demand digital original series worldwide for two consecutive weeks. (Data reflects consumer viewing activity of digital original series for the weeks ending April 27 and May 4, 2019.)

“From the minute we heard the guys’ brilliant take on reimagining The Karate Kid, we knew their combination of comedy, drama and genre experience was the best way to launch this beloved IP for a modern audience,” said Sony TV EVP Comedy Development Glenn Adilman. “They are tireless showrunners and true multi-hyphenates and we can’t wait to help them build their new company.”

Before teaming up for Cobra Kai, Hurwitz & Schlossberg as well as Heald created successful feature comedy franchises. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are behind the Harold & Kumar buddy comedy franchise for New Line and Heald originated Hot Tub Time Machine for MGM. Additional credits include the popular American Pie followup, American Reunion, written and directed by Hurwitz and Schlossberg, who also produced the 2018 comedy Blockers for Universal. In addition to their joint work in television, tHurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will continue to independently develop film projects.

“Working with Sony has been an incredible experience for us and we feel fortunate to continue the relationship,” Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg said. “Being in partnership with a studio that allows the freedom to approach stories with a different perspective and offers creators the freedom to develop unique projects is truly exciting.”

Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s deal was brokered by CAA and Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges. Heald’s deal was brokered by Paradigm and Behr, Abramson, Levy. The deals were completed prior to the expiration of WGA/ATA’s franchise agreement on April 12.