Cobie Smulders P.I. Drama Based On ‘Stumptown’ Graphic Novels Gets ABC Series Order

ABC has handed its first new drama series pickup to one of its buzziest pilots, Untitled Cobie Smulders (fka Stumptown), a graphic novels adaptation headlined by the Avengers co-star. It is ABC’s second series order overall, joining the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish. Both project hails from ABC Studios. Hinting at their high hopes for Stumptown, which had been an internal favorite from the start, ABC Studios just signed a new overall deal with the drama’s creator Jason Richman.

The Cobie Smulders pilot was written by Richman and directed by James Griffiths. Based on the Stumptown graphic novel series, it follows Dex Parios (Smulders) as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

This marks How I Met Your Mother aliumna Smulders’ returning to network television full-time. (She reprised her Avengers character Maria Hill in a recurring arc on ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Richman executive produces with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad via The District; Greg Rucka, author of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series; the graphic novels’ illustrators Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood.

Here is the full cast: Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Det. Miles Hoffman.