CMT Music Awards Nominations: Country Music’s Top Names – And Boyz II Men

The 2019 CMT Music Awards nominations are out, and many of the biggest acts in country music will vie for the hardware. Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the field with three noms each, and such top acts as Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, EFlorida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Sugarland scored multiple noms.

Filed under “one of these things is not like the other” is the CMT nom for Boyz II Men, the veteran R&B act who teamed with Brett Young for a new take on “Motownphilly” from CMT Crossroads. Soul singer Leon Bridges also is vying in the CMT Performance of the Year category for a Crossroads version of “Beautiful Crazy” with Luke Combs.

Little Big Town will return to host the CMT Music Awards, which airs live on the cable channel at 8 p.m. ET June 5 from Nashville. Here is the full list of nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.

Carrie Underwood– “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson– “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell– “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay– “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– “Burning Man”

Eric Church– “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line– “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves– “Rainbow”

Kane Brown– “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini– “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs– “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris– “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band –“Someone I Used To Know”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Cole Swindell– “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church– “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown– “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney– “Get Along”

Luke Bryan– “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett– “Life Changes”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile– “The Joke”

Carly Pearce– “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood– “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves– “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini– “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris– “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert– “Keeper of the Flame”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne– “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay– “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line– “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae– “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– “Babe”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Eli Young Band– “Love Ain’t”

LANCO– “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town– “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion– “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band– “Someone I Used To Know”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Ashley McBryde– “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen– “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis– “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny– “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen– “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June– “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes– “Somebody’s Daughter”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell– “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– “Babe”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)