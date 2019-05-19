‘The Climb’: First Clip For Cannes Un Certain Regard Buzz Comedy Sold By Memento & Endeavor

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a fun first clip for Cannes buddy comedy The Climb, which has been among the best-reviewed movies in the Un Certain Regard strand so far.

U.S. writer-director Michael Angelo Covino’s feature debut, sold by Memento and Endeavor Content on the Croisette, takes a look at the turbulent friendship between two guys over many years. The film’s debut here was greeted with sustained applause and interest is understood to be strong from U.S. and international suitors.

Covino stars alongside his co-writer and co-producer Kyle Marvin. It’s adapted from their Sundance short inspired by their real-life friendship. Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt and Judith Godréche also star. The Topic Studios production is also produced by Noah Lang.

Covino previously produced Hunter Gather, which won a Special Jury Prize at SXSW and was nominated for the Cassavetes Award in 2017. He also produced Kicks, which premiered at Tribeca and was released by Focus World in 2016, Keep In Touch, which he co-wrote and acted in, and Babysitter from SXSW 2015.