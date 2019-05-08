Cleopatra Entertainment Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘Ladyworld’, Theatrical Release Set

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Entertainment announced today that they have acquired the North American rights to Amanda Kramer’s thriller Ladyworld which stars Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Ryan Simpkins (Brigsby Bear), Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways), Odessa Adlon, Tatsumi Romano, Zoe Casabere and Atheena Frizzell. The film will have a theatrical release on August 2 which will be followed by a VOD and DVD release on August 27.

A modernized all-female story inspired by Lord of the Flies, the film made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last year. Ladyworld follows a group of girls that get stuck in a house during a slumber party due to an apocalyptic event, stress and fear cause them to degenerate into savagery. Kramer wrote the film along with Benjamin Shearn. The film is produced by Love & Death Productions’ Leal Naim and Thomas R. Burke alongside Kramer.

The film also screened at BFI and at TIFF. The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by Lucas Verga and Andrew Herwitz from The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cleopatra Entertainment recently secured the U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to James Franco’s indie drama The Pretenders. They also released the action-adventure extravaganza China Salesman starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal as well as the Brit-Pop laced Modern Life is Rubbish, Egypt’s official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category SHEIKH JACKSON, and the critically acclaimed England is Mine, directed by Oscar and BAFTA nominated director Mark Gill.