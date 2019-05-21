Cirque Du Soleil-Inspired Movies In Works In Deal With Dan Lin’s Rideback

The producer of Cirque du Soleil and Dan Lin’s Rideback have made a deal to develop feature films based on the stories and characters from the catalog of the iconic global live entertainment franchise.

The movie projects will be spearheaded by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group president and CEO Daniel Lamarre and Lin along with Sebastien Ouimet, who manages content and distribution partnerships for CDSEG, and Rideback film president Jonathan Eirich. No details were forthcoming Tuesday about the first project in the partnership.

It’s the latest franchise move for Rideback, the producer of films including Warner Bros’ Lego movies as well as New Line’s It and upcoming It: Chapter 2. The company’s upcoming pics include Disney’s Aladdin and Netflix’s The Pope.

“Cirque du Soleil has enchanted millions of people around the globe through soul-stirring artistry and journeys of the imagination that are Cirque du Soleil hallmarks,” Lin said in a release Tuesday announcing the team-up. “Their expansion into movies creates a one-of-a-kind, frontier opportunity to develop entirely new narrative features driven by the awe-inspiring worlds they have created. We’re thrilled to partner with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, as we feel uniquely positioned to share in their mission. We built Rideback on an ethos of empowering storytellers, opening doors for a broader mix of voices, and helping creators feel free to take risks and explore new ideas. We think our unique development environment will help Cirque du Soleil unlock exciting new stories waiting to be told on the big screen.”

Cirque du Soleil recently revealed its next Las Vegas live show, R.U.N, which will use live-action performances and stunts to tell a narrative story about the fictional Vegas underground. It bows in October. The Canada-based parent company most recently acquired The Works Entertainment Group, the production company behind The Illusionists stage magic franchise and other variety shows, after previous deals to buy VStar Entertainment Group and Blue Man Group.

“Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is synonymous with high quality entertainment, regardless of the brand or product category. For us, the movie business is a logical progression for ongoing portfolio expansion, and Rideback is the perfect partner to embark on this journey,” Lamarre said. “Rideback is known for its ability to penetrate the movie industry with quality content. I look forward to the endless creative opportunities that will emerge by providing access to the immense Cirque du Soleil library of characters and storylines.”