Cinema Audio Awards 2020 Timeline Set; Ceremony Three Weeks Earlier

The Cinema Audio Society has set the timeline for next year’s 56th annual CAS Awards, which will be doled out Saturday, January 25, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Owing to the truncated 2019-20 awards season, that date is more than three weeks earlier than CAS’ 55th trophy show back in February.

The awards recognize outstanding sound mixing in film and television, outstanding products for production and post-production and the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award.

“This year’s CAS timeline provides the most opportunity for recognition and participation of our members possible within the constraints of the industry’s accelerated award season,” CAS President Karol Urban said.

Related Story Art Directors Guild Sets 2020 Date For ADG Awards

The shorter season spurred some changes to the CAS Award timeline. Eligibility dates for the TV categories this year are January 1-October 31. The org said that timeframe was chosen to prevent any “orphaned” episodes that might not have completed production by the entry deadline. The timeline for next year will be November 1 through October 31, 2020.

The motion picture timeline will remain January 1-December 31.

“This year we are also announcing the timeline for our Student Recognition Award,” Urban said. “Enriching the next generation is the most profound and lasting gift we can give to the future of our craft. We are proud to have an opportunity to recognize some of the most promising members of the next generation as well as award $5,000 to the winner. Additionally, all the student finalists will receive a gift bag full of software and gear to help launch their career in sound. Last year’s bag was valued at $10,000.”

Recipients for the 2020 CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award are TBA.

Here is the full timeline for the 56th annual CAS Awards:

September 23: Entry submission form available online on the CAS website

November 4: Entry submissions due online by 5 p.m. PST.

November 21: Nomination ballot voting begins online

December 4: Nomination ballot voting ends online at 5 p.m. PST

December 5: Outstanding product submissions due online by 5 p.m. PST

December 10: Nominations announced

January 2: Final voting begins online

January 14: Final voting ends online at 5 p.m. PST

January 25: Winners announced at the 56th CAS Awards

2019 Student Recognition Award timeline:

June 3: Entry submission form available online on the CAS website

October 21: Entry submissions due online by 5 p.m. PST

November 19: Finalists announced

January 25: Winner announced at 56th CAS Awards