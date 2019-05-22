Cicely Tyson Inks With CAA

Hollywood icon and multiple award-winner Cicely Tyson has signed with CAA for agency representation, while she continues to be managed by her longtime manager, Larry Thompson.

With a career spanning over six decades, Tyson has solidified her standing as of one of Hollywood’s most revered performers. The fashion model-turned-actress breakout role came in the 1972’s Sounder, which earned her an Oscar and Golden Globe award nom for best actress. She followed that up with memorable turns in films such as The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Help, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and most recently Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying. She also received an Honorary Oscar at the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards in 2018.

On the TV side, Tyson nabbed her first and second Emmy in 1974 for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman television movie. Other credits include the original Roots miniseries, King, Sweet Justice, The Marva Collins Story, A Lesson Before Dying, and Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, the miniseries that earned her another Emmy.

More recently, she recurred on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, for which she was nominated for three Emmys.

On the stage, Tyson initially appeared as Barbara Allen in Dark Of The Moon and returned to Broadway, after 30-year hiatus, in the Tony-winning role of Mother Carrie Watts in Horton Foote’s The Trip To Bountiful.

Her accolades don’t stop there. She has been bestowed with honorary doctorates, an unprecedented number of NAACP Image Awards, earned a Star on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame, and is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.