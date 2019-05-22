Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Gets A Title, Final Cast As Shooting Begins

Warner Bros said Wednesday that shooting has begun on Tenet, which is now officially the title of Christopher Nolan’s secretive next movie. It also has added Michael Caine, Dunkirk‘s Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clémence Poésy to and ensemble cast topped by John David Washington along with Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

The film, Nolan’s first feature since 2017’s Oscar-nominated Dunkirk, is being described as an action epic evolving around the world of international espionage. He wrote the original screenplay and shooting spanning seven countries is now underway. The studio has already set a July 17, 2020 release date for it.

Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing, with Thomas Hayslip executive producer. The Tenet team includes Dunkirk‘s director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (shooting in a mix of Imax and 70mm) and editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Nathan Crowley, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland and VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson.

Related Story John David Washington Lands Lead In Christopher Nolan's Next Film

The score is being composed by Black Panther Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

Nolan’s Dunkirk was nominated for eight Oscars in 2018 including Best Picture and won three — for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.