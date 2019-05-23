Chrissy Teigen & Her Mom Vilailuck To Headline Quibi Comedy ‘Chrissy’s Court’

Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen are teaming up to topline Chrissy’s Court, a new comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi, from Teigen’s Suit & Tie Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real, as Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff”, Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss,” said Teigen.

Chrissy’s Court is produced by Suit & Thai Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chrissy Teigen and Luke Dillon serve as executive producers.

Chrissy’s Court joins recently greenlit comedy Dummy on Quibi, starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip. The series are part of Quibi’s inaugural slate of programming featuring A-list talent in front and behind the camera, with projects from Sam Raimi, Antoine Fuqua, Jason Blum and Guillermo del Toro in the works. Naomi Watts had been rumored to star in the Blumhouse series.

Chrissy Teigen and Suit & Thai recently inked a two-year partnership to curate and produce original content, with programming ranging from scripted drama series to original talk shows. Chrissy Teigen is repped by 3Arts, WME, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.