Chris Pine is taking the lead in the non-stop action thriller Violence of Action from Thunder Road Films and 30WEST. Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) will direct from a script by J.P. Davis.

After being involuntarily discharged from the Marines, James Reed (Pine) joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Reed travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, Reed finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Production begins this fall.

STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, is handling international distribution and distributing directly in the UK and Ireland. The company will present the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes film market. CAA Media Finance and 30WEST are co-repping U.S. rights.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing Violence of Action with 30WEST fully financing the film. 30WEST’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman will executive produce along with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman. Media Finance arranged the financing.

Pine recently collaborated with director Patty Jenkins again following their $800 million-plus success on Wonder Woman in the TNT noir series I Am the Night as a dogged crime beat reporter who assists Fauna Hodel is finding her mother in the City of Angels, and her connections to the sinister George Hodel, long a suspect in the Black Dahlia murder.

Pine recently voiced Peter Parker in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie and can next be seen in Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 next summer. He is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly.

Saleh is represented by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.