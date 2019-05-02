‘Choir Boy’, ‘Beetlejuice’ Broadway Newcomers Among 2019 Theatre World Honorees

Broadway newcomers Gbenga Akinnagbe, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jeremy Pope and Paddy Considine are among this year’s Theatre World Award winners. A New York theater tradition since 1945, the awards go to a dozen performers making their Broadway or Off Broadway debuts.

Also announced today by the organization’s president Dale Badway: The 7th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement will go to three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, currently starring on Broadway in Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus. The 75th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is set for Monday, June 3 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

Previous winners of the newcomers awards include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Lupita Nyong’o and John Krasinski.

The line-up of honorees for outstanding Broadway or Off Broadway debut performances during the 2018-2019 theatrical season is:

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill A Mockingbird

Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

James Davis, Oklahoma!

Micaela Diamond, The Cher Show

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Simone Missick, Paradise Blue

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy (pictured at top)

Colton Ryan, Girl from The North Country

Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag