‘Child’s Play’ Gets UK Deal, Edinburgh Film Festival Reveals Opening Film — UK Briefs

Vertigo Releasing has picked up UK and Ireland rights to Orion Pictures’ horror reboot Child’s Play.

Mark Hamill stars as the voice of Chucky, along with Aubrey Plaza (Parks And Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Gabriel Bateman (Playmobil The Movie). Lars Klevberg directs from a script by Tyler Burton Smith.

Plaza stars as a single mother who buys her son Andy (Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith produce under their KatzSmith banner, whose film adaptation of Stephen King’s It earned more than $700M worldwide. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced the project, which is set for UK release on June 21, 2019.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will open on June 19, 2019, with the European premiere of Ninian Doff’s comedy debut Boyz In The Wood. The film, which debuted at SXSW, follows four city boys trying to escape a mysterious huntsman, played by comedian Eddie Izzard. The Scottish Highlands’ police unit trails behind, failing spectacularly to provide assistance. Cast includes Rian Gordon, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Lewis Gribben, Kate Dickie, James Cosmo and Kevin Guthrie.

Pic was produced by Matthew Plouffe, Tobey Maguire, Brian Coffey and Laura Tunstall. Executive producers are Richard Weinberg, Eddie Izzard, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Marisa Clifford, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Mette-Marie Kongsved.

Here’s a first look clip for the film: