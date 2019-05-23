‘Chicago’ Says Goodbye To Jon Seda, Colin Donnell & Norma Kuhling

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details on Wednesday night’s season finales of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med on NBC.

As the seasons came to a close Wednesday on NBC’s three Chicago drama series we learned how P.D.s departing Jon Seda, and Med‘s Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling would say goodbye.

In the Chicago P.D. season ender we find Seda’s Detective Antonio Dawson at a crossroads. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) refuses to give up Antonio and Voight (Jason Beghe) and decides there’s only way he can remain true to himself, a decision that lands him in custody as the episode comes to an end. Antonio can’t figure out why Ruzek is protecting him, considering they’re not the best of friends. As Ruzek is being booked Antonio pops a pill as he sits in a car outside. Chances are, it’s not an aspirin for a headache.

As for Donnell and Norma Kuhling’s final episode on Med, there’s not much closure.

After Connor (Donnell) is informed that his dad died from an overdose of synthetic insulin, Ava (Kuhling) reaches out to give her condolences. She notes with his father gone, there’s nothing remaining to keep them apart. However, Connor feels differently. “We’re finished. That’s it!” he tells Ava, never bringing up his father’s cause of death, to which Ava angrily responds, “You ungrateful prick. Rot in hell.”

That’s the last we see of Ava and Connor, leaving a muddled storyline and questions as to their future.

As is always the case with the Dick Wolf TV universe, they could return for guest appearances.

Seda, was one of the original stars of Chicago P.D., ending his seven-season run with appearances across P.D., Fire and Justice.

Donnell has played the series regular character of Dr. Connor Rhodes on Chicago Med since the series’ launch in 2015. Kuhling first appeared as Dr. Ava Bekker in the season 2 finale of Chicago Med as a recurring. She was upped to a series regular at the start of Season 3.