‘Chicago Fire’ EP Michael Gilvary Re-Ups Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gilvary, a key writer/producer on Chicago Fire since its inception, is extending his relationship Universal Television, the studio behind the hit NBC drama series, signing a new overall deal.

Gilvary began his stint on Chicago Fire in season one as an executive story editor, rising to co-producer, producer, supervising producer, co-executive producer, becoming executive producer in season 6. He will continue as an exec producer, working alongside co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Derek Haas.

“Chicago Fire has been the cornerstone franchise in the success of NBC’s One Chicago night and Mike has played a major role on that staff,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television.

Gilvary started his writing career in features, selling his sci-fi spec Nonstop to DreamWorks Pictures and penning the screenplay for 2012’s Transit, starring Jim Caviezel, from After Dark Films. He segued to TV with a writing gig on the A&E drama Breakout Kings, co-created by Matt Olmstead, who brought Gilvary with him when he took the reins of Chicago Fire as executive producer and showrunner after the pilot.

Gilvary was repped in the deal by ICM Partners, Michael Gaeta and Alison Rosenzweig of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films and Mark Gochman at Gochman Law Group.