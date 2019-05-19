‘Chef’s Table’ & ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Back For More Helpings Via Netflix

Netflix has announced the return of its long-running documentary series Chef’s Table and new episodes of Somebody Feed Phil, featuring Phil Rosenthal. They join the new The Chef Show with Jon Favreau and Chef Roy Choi on the Netflix menu, the latter show announced earlier today.

The new and returning series were unveiled during Netflix’s FYSEE Food Day at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. Guests enjoyed a variety of panels and activations, hosted by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. The day celebrated Netflix’s food content, including interactive demonstrations with Samin Nosrat of Salt Fat Acid Heat with Samin Nosrat, and Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres of Nailed It!.

The long-running, Emmy-nominated documentary series Chef’s Table will return with two new seasons. Currently in its sixth season, the series follows celebrated chefs from around the globe as they pave their own path in the culinary world. The new volumes will bring to light the rich history, passion and drive of eight remarkable food visionaries.

Chef’s Table is created by David Gelb and produced by Supper Club and Boardwalk Pictures. For Supper Club, executive producers are David Gelb and Brian McGinn; for Boardwalk Pictures, executive producer is Andrew Fried and co-executive producer is Dane Lillegard.

Beloved eater and traveler Phil Rosenthal returns for 10 new episodes of global adventures, laughter and food. Somebody Feed Phil, the Netflix original series from the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, follows Emmy and James Beard Award-winner and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Rosenthal on a goodwill eating tour of the world, as he explores new cultures and cuisines.

Along the way, Phil is joined by family, friends new and old, and his trademark sense of humor. Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.