EXCLUSIVE: Sierra/Affinity will be selling foreign on Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut El Tonto later this month at Cannes.

The Hollywood comedy, produced by Armory Films and Wrigley Pictures stars Day as an outcast mute who after arriving in Los Angeles by bus, becomes catapulted into becoming a celebrity, only to lose it all.

Day also wrote the feature which stars Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Ken Jeong, Jason Sudeikis, Ray Liotta, Common, Edie Falco, Jillian Bell and John Malkovich.

El Tonto is fully financed by Armory Film’s Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros. The pic is produced by Wrigley Pictures’ John Rickard, Armory’s Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros, and Alex Saks. Principal photography wrapped last November in Los Angeles, and the film is currently in post.

Jonathan Kier, Sierra/Affinity’s President of Sales and Distribution, stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with such an immensely talented group of actors, filmmakers and producers on El Tonto. I have long admired Charlie’s comedic vision and look forward to being a part of his directorial debut which will surely be a hit that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Dan Stutz negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Jonathan Kier on behalf of Sierra/Affinity.

Armory recently produced The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern, which received rave reviews and the Narrative Spotlight Audience Award out of its SXSW premiere.

John Rickard’s Wrigley Pictures produced the global box-office hit Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson, which grossed $428 million worldwide. He previously worked with Day as a producer on New Line’s Horrible Bosses franchise. Saks produced The Florida Project, Thoroughbreds and The Book Club.

Day is the co-creator and star on FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and is also a co-creator and EP on the Fox comedy series Cool Kids. In addition, Day is co-creating a half-hour scripted comedy with his Sunny in Philadelphia bud Rob McElhenney for Apple.