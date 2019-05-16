Chadwick Boseman-Russo Bros Actioner ‘21 Bridges’ Moves To Fall As STX Sets Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ For Summer

Click to Skip Ad
21 Bridges
Chadwick Boseman in "21 Bridges" STXfilms

STX made a pair of scheduling moves today, shifting its Russo Brothers/Chadwick Boseman actioner 21 Bridges from July 12 to September 27 and dating the Dave Bautista action comedy My Spy for August 23.

It’s the first release day for My Spy, which stars actor-wrestler Bautista as a hardened CIA operative (who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. The pic will open wide against Lionsgate action threequel Angel Has Fallen, Sony drama Overcomer and Fox Searchlight’s horror pic Ready or Not. It’s the only PG-13 comedy opening in the weeks leading up to and after the 23rd.

The thriller, 21 Bridges (fka 17 Bridges) features Black Panther star Boseman as a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption. Co-starring Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller and J.K. Simmons, it will go up against Universal’s toon Abominable and Untitled Blumhouse Project and Entertainment Studios drama All Rise. 

