‘CBS This Morning’ Will Make It Official On Monday, Norah O’Donnell Announces

“We are reading lots of things with great interest,” CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell told viewers Friday morning, with co-hosts Gayle King and John Dickerson were MIA.

“I just want you to know we will address them on Monday, when Gayle is back here – and John as well,” she said, sitting on set with fill-ins Anthony Mason and Vladimir Duthiers.

“Our show starts at 7 o’clock, and our Twitter handle is @CBSThisMorning,”O’Donnell joked.

She’s talking about media madness over the on-air shuffle in store for the ratings-starved morning show.

CBS News had been hoping to formally trot out division chief Susan Zirinsky’s new co-host lineup at a time close to the network’s Upfront Week presentation, the second week of May. On Thursday word got out that Gayle King, who will be the only surviving member of the franchise’s current lineup, would be joined by Mason and CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil next season.

Dickerson is heading to 60 Minutes, sources report, while O’Donnell is bound for CBS Evening News and expected to be crowned with a chief political anchor role, a la George Stephanopoulos at ABC News.

Dickerson, O’Donnell told Friday viewers, is “on assignment.” King’s absence she discussed at greater length. She’s “in London, this morning, working on a very special project…that she’s very excited about, indeed.”

CBS News announced last month that King will host the May 17 special Meghan and Harry Plus One, marking the one-year anniversary of the royal marriage and the birth of their first child, who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne.