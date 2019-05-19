‘CBS This Morning’ Unveils Its Correspondent Team

The revamped CBS Morning News today unveiled its quartet of correspondents. Lead correspondent David Begnaud, Jericka Duncan, Anna Werner and Vladimir Duthiers will be dedicated to the show and deliver original reporting on the day’s top stories, investigative reports and news-making interviews.

The four will appear with co-hosts Gayle King — who recently re-upped her deal — and newcomers Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. The reporters’ stories also will be featured on CBS Evening News and the network’s other news platforms.

“Having a dedicated team of correspondents will provide a consistent, high level of original reporting that viewers can count on each day,” CBS Morning News executive producer Diana Miller said. “Each one of them brings something different to the broadcast and is focused on our mission of hard news with a heart.”

Duncan, who joined the division in 2013, becomes a national correspondent for the morning show. She has covered stories including the accusations against R Kelly, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein and was received the Journalist of the Year Award from the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists in 2012.

Duncan notably was on the receiving end of an infamous threatening text message sent by then-60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager that would lead to his firing last year. At the time, King and her then-co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson offered their “100%” support for Duncan.

Begnaud beomes CBS This Morning‘s lead national correspondent. Since joining CBS News in 2015, he has covered major news stories including the Orlando nightclub shooting, the San Bernardino terrorist attack and Hurricane Maria and its aftermath — which earned him the prestigious George Polk Award for public service.

Duthiers, who serves as a CBS News correspondent and CBSN anchor, will deliver the first look at the day’s “talker” stories This Morning. The Peabody and News Emmy winner has covered a wide-range of breaking and feature stories and was on the ground in Haiti less than 24 hours after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Multiple News Emmy winner Werner has been named CBS This Morning’s consumer investigative correspondent. She will continue to dig into stories that have impact, already having exposed phone scammers, irregularities with insulin pricing, allegedly fraudulent generic drugs; the dangers of potentially harmful beauty products and much more.