CBS Pilots Update: Sophia Bush Drama ‘Surveillance’ Remains In Contention For Pickup

CBS earlier this week picked up eight pilots to series: four dramas, Evil, All Rise, FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy, and comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, Broke, Carol’s Second Act and The Unicorn. All other CBS pilots are dead with one exception, conspiracy thriller drama Surveillance starring Chicago PD alumna Sophia Bush.

The pilot, which had solid testing, has supporters at the network and, while its genre is a departure for CBS, I heat they are actively looking for ways to take it to series, focusing on non-conventional models, including a possible summer run.

Surveillance, which has drawn comparisons to Homeland, comes from Matt Reeves, David C. Whit, Patricia Riggen and 20th Century Fox TV, which will co-producse with CBS TV Studios.

Written by White, and directed by Riggen, Surveillance is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered around the head of communications for the NSA (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own. A different incarnation of the project from White and Reeves was originally set up at Fox last season.